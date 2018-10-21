Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bulgarian PM

The Bulgarian prime minister was accorded a red carpet reception at the Presidential Palace where the national anthem of Bulgaria was played followed by a 21-gun salute.

Boyko Borissov shook hands with an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who lined to welcome him, while His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted Bulgarian officials accompanying the Bulgarian head of government.

The Bulgarian prime minister is accompanied by a high-ministerial delegation comprising Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Vladislav Ivanov Goranov, Minister of Finance.