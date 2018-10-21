UAE ambassador meets Pakistani health minister

He stated the UAE leadership is interested in establishing health projects that serve the Pakistani people.

The UAE ambassador made his remarks during a meeting with Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Pakistani Federal Minister for National Health Services, where they discussed the possibilities of forging joint partnership in the healthcare sector.

For his part, the Pakistani minister commended the UAE's commitment and efforts to implementing healthcare projects in his country, which he said, would increase his ministry's capacities to deliver better health services.