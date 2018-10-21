UAE Ambassador meets with Jordan's Agriculture Minister

Ambassador Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi met with Ibrahim Shahahdeh, in the presence of Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

The Jordanian minister praised Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, support of the 'Jordan International Date Palm Festival', which launched on Sunday.

The Festival is co-organised by the Jordanian Ministry of Agriculture, the General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Jordan Dates Association, in cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development, AOAD, the International Centre for Agriculture Research in the Dry Areas, ICARDA, and the International Date Palm Network.

The three-day festival targets Jordan's date farmers and producers, to strengthen the international presence of Jordanian dates, especially the 'Majhool date', as well has highlight marketing and packaging processes of the date farming industry in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Egypt, Morocco, Sudan and the USA.