Abdullah bin Zayed presides over 28th meeting of Education and HR Council

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the keenness of the wise leadership to provide all forms of support for the students so as to be armed with the highest educational levels, achieve their aspirations and continue the achievements accomplished by the UAE in various economic advance scientific fields.

Sheikh Abdullah also hailed the launched of ‘Madrasa’, the largest free e-learning platform in the Arab world, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which offers 5,000 science, mathematics educational videos to more than 50 million Arabic speaking students.

He added that the initiative is a free platform dedicated to the UAE and Arab youth, which aims at building the Arab youth who are armed with science and knowledge to contribute to developing the Arab countries in the economic, social and scientific sectors.

He also stressed that the initiative will be a platform for the underprivileged young people in the Arab countries who have no access to good education, which would safeguard a better future for them and their families through the delivery of Arabic educational content via Internet and digital platforms, which became available to all.

The council also discussed a number of important topics, including the policy of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to stimulate the private sector to find jobs for Emiratis and encourage UAE citizens to join the private sector, which includes a number of initiatives, including the Emiratisation Partners Club and "Absher".

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Secretary General of the Council, reviewed the advanced skills strategy currently under development that aims to identify the most advanced skills needed by the UAE labour market.

He also pointed out that the advanced skills strategy is based on extensive studies on the various frameworks and models, notably the 21st Century Skills of the World Economic Forum and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's, OECD, 'Future Skills' model, aimed at attracting the most important skills that will enrich the national work environment.