Khalifa bin Tahnoun takes part in Wahat Al Karama Initiative

The campaign was in preparation of the Commemoration Day, which falls on 30th November every year.

On the occasion, Sheikh Khalifa said that the launch of such initiatives comes within the framework of the continued attention paid to the sons of martyrs from the wise leadership and keenness to highlight their role in various events.

He paid tribute to the continued attention and care paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the families of the martyrs and the provision of all possibilities to support them.

He also added that the initiative aims to cement the environmental culture and ways to preserve its components and to brief them on the vision and attention given to the environment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa and the sons of martyrs planted a number of local saplings after which he spoke with them to reassure them on their condition.