The emergency aid convoy comes after the two districts suffered severe damages due to the Cyclone Luban which forced many families to leave their homes and take schools and other public places as shelters.

The beneficiaries lauded the support given by the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to the people of Yemen.

Since the beginning of 2018, the Year of Zayed, the ERC distributed 23,236 food baskets to over 116,180 needy people in Hadhramaut.