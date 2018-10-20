Amal Al Qubaisi meets Speaker of Kuwait's Umma Council

During the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi and Al Ghanem stressed the importance of coordinating their stance at all IPU events in a way that will serve the interests of Arab and Islamic causes.

Dr. Al Qubaisi praised UAE's deep-rooted fraternal ties with Kuwait, emanating from the keenness of the leadership in the two countries.

Al Ghanem described his country's relations with the UAE as "exemplary" and underlined the success of the parliamentary diplomacy approach, adopted by the FNC and the active role of Dr. Al Qubaisi.

The meeting was attended by the members of the FNC delegation participating in the IPU meetings.