Sheikh Nahyan offered his heartfelt condolences to Mohammed Amin Al Karib, Sudan’s Ambassador to the UAE, and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

Present were Ahmed Jarda, Deputy Head of the Sudanese mission in the UAE, Mustafa Al Hussein, Consul at the Sudanese Embassy and Dr. Ali Zayed, Chairman of the Sudanese Social Club in Abu Dhabi.