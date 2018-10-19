UAE Embassy in Beirut organises seminar on ‘Role of Media in Countering Extremism’

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Beirut has organised a seminar titled, "The Role of Media in Countering Extremism" where Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Lebanon, spoke of his country’s experience in combatting extremism and terrorism and the initiatives it had undertaken during the past years in this regard.
The seminar was held in cooperation with the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut, AUB, and was attended by diplomats, media professionals, writers, critics, and experts.
 
The ambassador affirmed the UAE’s pioneering role in creating an integrated structure to confront extremism, including establishing ministries with a social dimension such as the ministries of tolerance, youth and happiness.
 
He addressed the UAE’s vision of the significance of the media role in establishing a culture of positivity in the community and rejecting subversive ideas which incite racism and hatred.
 
The speakers during the seminar praised the UAE experience in strengthening the values of tolerance, peaceful co-existencem, and rejecting violence, extremism, and hatred. They valued the pioneering role played by the UAE to spread and sustain love and tolerance internationally.