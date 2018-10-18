Hamdan bin Zayed receives Romanian PM

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the Romanian premier and those accompanying her, and said he looks forward to advancing relations between the two friendly countries.

They discussed cooperation and friendship ties between the UAE and Romania, as well as ways to enhance them in various domains, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, trade and development.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE, in carrying out the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, seeks to extend bridges of cooperation and friendship with its friendly countries. He added that cooperation between the two countries is witnessing steady growth.

Romania's Prime Minister expressed her country's keenness to boost joint cooperation with the UAE in various fields. She also lauded the UAE's pioneering stature, regionally and globally.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

In attendance were Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ahmed Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, and other officials.

Teodor Melescanu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, and other Romanian ministers, also attended the meeting.