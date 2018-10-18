Nahyan bin Zayed receives Chief Minister of Indian State of Kerala

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the chief minister and his delegation, asserting that the visit would be considered an opportunity to strengthen current cooperation between both sides in different fields and to shed light on the foundation’s humanitarian and charitable goals and its global efforts to do good, according to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to offer support to different needy segments and provide relief to people in distress without discriminating on race, religion or colour.

He affirmed that the foundation offered support to over ten developmental projects in India over the last ten years, five of which were allocated to Kerala in education and for people with disabilities, through providing service establishments at a value of nearly AED 8 million.

The Kerala Chief Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the people of the UAE for their stance and response to the crisis and for those affected by the floods.

Sheikh Nahyan presented Vijayan with a commemorative shield in appreciation of his visit to the country that documents the brotherly efforts of both countries in different humanitarian, economic, and political fields and at a regional level.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the foundation, and a number of officials from the foundation.