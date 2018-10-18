Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Chief Minister of Kerala

They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Kerala.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the distinguished relations between the two leaderships and governments, and emphasised the keenness of the UAE to develop relations with Kerala in various fields.

The Chief Minister of Kerala thanked great humanitarian efforts of the UAE for the relief of the flood-affected population in Kerala, and said that the UAE's keenness to provide assistance at such critical times reflects strong relations between the two sides.