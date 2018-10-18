UAE Parliamentary Division stresses importance of developing joint standards to protect migrants

This came during its participation in the meeting of the Third Permanent Committee of Democracy and Human Rights as part of the meetings at the 139th IPU session held in Geneva.

Faisal Hareb Al Thabahy, Parliamentary Division Representative, stated during the committee’s discussion on the resolution on ''Strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation on migration and migration governance in view of the adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration'' that there was a need to consider adopting the world charter for a safe and organised migration and urged parliaments to make sure that the decision of sovereign nations on migration policies and legislation, including bilateral and regional agreements, should comply with their international human rights obligations, while preserving the countries rights to set their priorities in terms of implementing these obligations according to their conditions and needs.

He also urged parliamentarians to exert efforts to document their experiences in migration to avoid stereotypes and to promote social integration and cohesion, while implementing strict procedures against terrorism and racism and other forms of discrimination by foreigners, and to promote the respect for diversity and pluralism, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.