FNC Speaker discusses parliamentary ties with President of Algeria’s National Assembly

The two sides discussed ways of promoting cooperation while emphasising the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties between the two countries.

They spoke of the cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Algeria and stressed the importance of the growing development in parliamentary ties between the two countries as well as the strengthening of coordination through parliamentary diplomacy, especially during the IPU meetings and the different parliamentary events on topics of mutual concern.

Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked Abdulqader bin Saleh for the official invitation to visit Algeria and stressed the importance of these mutual visits between the two parties in promoting and supporting the ongoing ties while noting that the events being witnessed in the region currently require strengthening of coordination to discuss topics of mutual concern.

Al Qubaisi also elaborated on the role of the FNC in parliamentary diplomacy in line with the country’s directives in promoting national issues as well as the position of the country towards developments in the region and the world, and stressed the keenness of the FNC to promote and develop ties with the different parliaments around the world.