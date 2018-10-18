MOCCAE, UAE University ink agreement on climate change modeling collaboration

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Prof. Mohamed Abdulla Albaili, Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, signed the agreement at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As per the agreement, UAEU will conduct a detailed review of the ongoing and published research and reports related to climate change modeling in the target area. The outcomes will enable the Ministry to identify gaps that need to be bridged to support decision-making and action related to mitigating the adverse impact of climate change. The university is expected to submit its findings by end-2018.

In addition, UAEU will identify the dominant economic methods applied by local and international studies in similar cases. The scope of work includes evaluating diverse modeling approaches, analyzing examples of models produced for the UAE, and recommending the next steps to advance the socio-economic impact assessment of climate action in the UAE.

Speaking on the agreement, His Excellency Dr. Al Zeyoudi said: “Climate change modeling has been an active area of research, predominantly driven by the need for reliable forecasts of the climatic conditions in various parts of the world in the next 20, 50, and 100 years. Accurate climate change modeling enables governments to develop effective mitigation and adaptation plans and ensure better preparedness for a changing world.”

For his part, His Excellency Prof. Mohamed Abdulla Albaili said: “UAEU places great emphasis on research related to climate change and its potential adverse impact on natural resources and the environment. The university aims to support the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050 and, through modeling, provide feasible alternatives for mitigation and adaptation scenarios that take the socio-economic dimension of the problem into consideration. As the flagship higher education institution of the UAE, UAEU is pleased to collaborate in the government’s efforts to develop a climate-resilient economy in line with the UAE Vision 2021.”