Romanian PM praises efforts of Sheikha Fatima in supporting Emirati women

She made this statement after a visit to the headquarters of the GWU accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, and Dr. Adrian Macelaru, Romanian Ambassdor to the UAE. She was received by Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, and other women leaders.

The Romanian Prime Minister said that during her visit she had witnessed many examples of the immense progress by Emirati women and the great support they are receiving from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima.

Al Suwaidi welcomed the visit of the Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to the GWU headquarters and said that the visit is of great relevance as the guest was introduced to the phases of development of Emirati women in all areas of work.

While stating that the GWU appreciates this visit, she noted that Romania has good relations with the UAE and the union was keen to brief the leaders and people of the country about the programmes in the union led by Sheikha Fatima that support women.

She added that the achievements of the Emirati women in general, and women and children in particular, are due to the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, a leader of humanitarian work in the UAE.