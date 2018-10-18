MOCD signs two pacts with Alpha Data, NEM Foundation

The two memoranda of understandings come as part of the strategies of the federal government to achieve a high standard of living for all human beings and the provision of community services in an innovative, sustainable and high quality manner in implementation of the UAE digital transaction strategy to utilize the future technology 2021 , facilitate the government services smoothly and activate the strategic partnership between all local and international organizations whether government, federal, local or private to raise the provided services for the customers.

The First memorandum of understanding was signed by Excellency Sana Mohamed Suhail, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Farid Aboul Fottouh, Director General of Services & Sales in Alpha Data.

The memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) & Alpha Data highlighted the field of modern technologies and aimed for achieving the goals of the community development mentioned in the national agenda and strategic goals 2021, coordinate and integrate roles between both parties especially in the prioritized common programs in the areas of information technology (Block Chain, Big Data , Artificial Intelligence, Customers Relations Management Programs and Databases, internet of things, cloud computing, mobility and cyber security) in addition to the coordination between both parties in common tasks and technological consultations.

The areas of cooperation between the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Alpha Data, shall include the announcement of the company in the media with the approval of both parties, provide best technical experiences and technological consultations for the Ministry and organize awareness campaigns about the importance of modern information technology.

Excellency Sana Mohamed Suhail, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) said: “Upgrading the technological infrastructure of the Ministry is a very important and vital thing since it coincides with the modern trends in the field of care, development and empowerment.

Additionally, Farid Aboul Fottouh, Director General of Services & Sales in Alpha Data, emphasized that signing the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) is an important issue in expanding the partnership between both parties and a stimulating step in providing updated modern technologies that touch social aspects and the lives of people in general.

It also achieves goals of the sustainable development and national agenda to include diversified technological programs and enrich innovative business solutions and improvements of performance and plans.

Second Memorandum of Understanding

The second memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and NEM.IO Foundation, enables the company to provide consultation services and support to develop Block Chain platform for the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD), the agreement will exchange information, knowledge and latest updates of emerging technologies.

Block Chain is a new platform technology to organize data and helps maintain data lists from manipulation and provides secure exchange of valuable materials such as documents, funds, shares or data access rights, unlike traditional trading system, there is no need for a broker or a central registration system to follow the movement of exchange, Block Chain is an electronic registration system for transaction processing and codification and allows all parties to track information through a secure network that does not allow verification from a third party. Recently, this technology has been used in several government authorities to facilitate provided services to the customers.

Her Excellency added that the Ministry seeks for promoting social work to achieve community coexistence through the development of integrated policies and the provision of integrated and innovative social works with a stimulating working environment in accordance with the best international standards to satisfy all the demands and needs of the community categories and ensure their access to easy and fast services that save time and effort.

Block Chain platform assures the ministry’s efforts to active communication with its customers and comes within the series of development and progress that is adopted by the ministry to satisfy the needs and expectations of its customers.