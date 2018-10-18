President amends Decree on General Authority of Ports Borders and Free Zones Security

The Decree, published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette, stipulates the amendment of the provisions of Articles 6, 11, and 12 of Federal Law Decree No. 6 of 2011.

In accordance with the Decree, Article No 8 shall be added to the Decree and states that the Deputy Head of the Authority shall be responsible for monitoring the implementation of laws, decisions, policies, plans and programmes related to the work of the Authority, as well as develop its working mechanisms.

Additionally, the Deputy Head will formulate mechanisms of action, take appropriate measures, and contribute to decisions pertaining to the organisational structure, administrative and financial regulations to be proposed to the Authority's Chairman, as well as present the Chairman with the draft annual budget and its final account for approval.