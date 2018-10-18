‏Prime Minister of Romania visits 'Wahat Al Karama'

‏Upon her arrival, Dancila was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The visit began with the ceremonial Guard of Honour performance, after which Dancila laid a wreath before the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE.‏ The Romanian Prime Minister then went on a tour accompanied by Ahmed Abdullah Saeed, UAE Ambassador to Romania, who explained the site’s prominent areas.

She concluded the visit by signing the visitors' log, expressing her utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.