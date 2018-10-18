UAE Ambassador to Singapore visits DCT Abu Dhabi stand at 2018 ITB Asia

Both members of the visiting delegation took time to meet with several of the Emirati participants, including six co-exhibitors. ITB Asia now in its eleventh year, is taking place at the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau from 17th to 19th October 2018. The UAE delegation has already held 80 meetings, mainly with buyers from South-East Asia and as such the UAE is primed to take advantage of this with gross bookings expected to reach $53.7 billion by 2020, a 22% increase from 2016.