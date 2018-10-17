Nahyan bin Zayed opens Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

The show kicked off on Wednesday, in the presence of a number of Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and other officials accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC).

Organised by ADNEC, the show welcomed exclusive local and international commercial delegations, officials, VIPs and local and international media. The event, which is the largest gathering of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the luxury boats, yachts, water sports and fishing equipment industry, has attracted 270 exhibitors from 25 countries from the region, and across Europe and America.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said: "The successful start of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, amid high-level international participation, is a major milestone in furthering our strategy of promoting Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for business tourism, and our commitment to conducting leading international exhibitions and conferences in support of growth and economic diversification, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Plan and its Economic Vision 2030."