UAQ Ruler condoles Moroccan King on victims of train accident

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, expressing his sincere condolences to the victims of the train derailment near the Moroccan capital, Rabat.
He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and grant their families solace and patience.
Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, has also dispatched similar message to the King of Morocco.