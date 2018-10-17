Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chief Minister of India’s Kerala State

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and the means of strengthening them and exchanged points of view for many regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed the UAE’s interest in continuing to consolidate bilateral relations and developing cooperation in all fields with the Republic of India, which brings goodness to the peoples of both brotherly countries.

He said that the UAE’s leadership and people followed with great care the humanitarian disaster which the Indian state of Kerala faced due to the floods and its interaction at the governmental and popular levels.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the UAE is committed to constantly leading in the field of humanitarian work and offering assistance to the needy especially in the emergencies while affirming that this care is inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Chief Minister of Kerala expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and to the people of the UAE for their stance and interaction in terms of relief towards the crisis the state faced during the floods.

He praised the humanitarian and developmental efforts which the ERC undertakes in different areas. He also thanked the UAE’s government and the people for the care, hospitality and cooperation for the big Indian community, especially the people of Kerala, who consider the UAE their second home.