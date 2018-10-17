Abdullah bin Zayed receives Romania's FM

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Romania and ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The parties exchanged views on the latest regional developments and a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Melescanu and stressed the UAE's keenness on developing ties and cooperation between the two countries in the best interest of the two countries in all fields.

The Romanian Foreign Minister emphasised the distinguished relations between the UAE and his country and the continuous desire to enhance them in all domains to the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

He also lauded the outstanding reputation, progress at all scenes and the pioneering stature of the UAE globally.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Romania signed an agreement between the two governments on reciprocal property ownership rights for the diplomatic missions.

Ahmed Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, attended the meeting.