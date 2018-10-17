Sheikha Fatima receives Romania's PM

  • Wednesday 17, October 2018 in 9:48 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), received on Wednesday at Al Bahra Palace, Prime Minister of Romania, Viorica Dancila, and her accompanying delegation.
They discussed cooperation between the two countries in the women, family, and children work field.
 
Sheikha Fatima briefed Dancila about the huge developments achieved by the Emirati women and assuming highest posts in the government and private sectors due to the support of the wise leadership of the country.
 
The Romanian Prime minister hailed the UAE's cultural boom in various domains, particularly in the women movement in the country, thanks to the support and pursuance of Sheikha Fatima.
 
A number of Sheikhs and women ministers and leaders, attended the meeting.