Sheikha Fatima receives Romania's PM

They discussed cooperation between the two countries in the women, family, and children work field.

Sheikha Fatima briefed Dancila about the huge developments achieved by the Emirati women and assuming highest posts in the government and private sectors due to the support of the wise leadership of the country.

The Romanian Prime minister hailed the UAE's cultural boom in various domains, particularly in the women movement in the country, thanks to the support and pursuance of Sheikha Fatima.

A number of Sheikhs and women ministers and leaders, attended the meeting.