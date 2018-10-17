AED30 million to support over 9,000 orphans in Sudan

Dr. Othman Jaafar, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent, received a cheque worth AED22.478 million from the ERC in support of 6,687 orphans across Sudan's provinces. Cheques worth AED8.25 million from the ERC were delivered to Jameela Abdulrazeq Mahjoub, Wabel, Al Khair Foundation Representative, to assist 2,500 orphans. The presentation of the cheques was attended by Hassan Ibrahim, Sudan's Minister of State for Media, Communication and Information technology, and a number of officials in Sudan and members of the diplomatic corps in in the country. The ERC provides financial aid to orphans in Sudan on an annual basis, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.