Implementation of new residency visa for widows, divorcees, entry permit extension from this Sunday

Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Acting Director-General of the Foreigners Affairs and Ports Department of the ICA, announced that it would be extending the residency visa for widows and divorced women and their children for a year without a sponsor starting from the date of the death of the husband or divorce. They will also be renewing residency visas of students sponsored by their parents after they complete their university or high school or on reaching the age of 18. Visitors to the UAE will be issued new entry permits after the present entry permits expire without the need for them to leave the country, he said.

Brigadier Al Rashidi, however, clarified that extending residency visas of widows, divorced women and their children is subject to conditions and regulations. These are that the widow or divorced woman and the children have their residency visas sponsored by the deceased or former husband at the time of death or divorce. He also clarified that residency visas should be valid at the time of death or divorce and that the children’s residency period does not exceed that of the mother, noting that the widow or divorced woman can benefit from the decision even in case she has no children.

Brigadier Al Rashidi explained that the extension procedures of those two cases have been explained in the template prepared especially for this purpose. The woman has to prove that she has been divorced or widowed and that she has a residence and has the ability to support the family financially. It is imperative to present the medical examination certificate of the divorced or widowed mother and the children if over 18 years of age, in addition to the ID, and the medical insurance applicable in some emirates of the country.

He clarified that the ICA will collect regular fees from each beneficiary for the services they provide. These are the cancellation fees of AED100 for the previous residency visas and a year’s residency visa fees for the women and children. However, the "departure allowance" fees will not be collected because it is related to the extension of a residency visa, according to a decision of the Cabinet.

As for the renewal of the residency visa of children sponsored by parents after finishing their university or high school studies or reaching 18 years old, Brigadier Al Rashidi clarified that the student will be given a residency visa for one year which is renewable for an additional year, starting from the date of their graduation, or the high school certificate or on reaching 18 years of age. A sum of AED100 will be collected for the visa and another AED100 for renewal, but no financial guarantees from the sponsor will be collected, as measured against what is done at present when children are sponsored by parents.

He clarified that a person wishing to avail these benefits needs to submit supporting documents, which includes a high school or graduation certificate, or a document from the university they studied, whether inside or outside the UAE.

With regard to the granting of visitors a new entry permit, Brigadier Al Rashidi clarified that an extension will be granted for another 30 days and twice only, regardless of the main duration of the original visa.

Those found violating or delaying in applying under the new rules will be granted a grace period of ten days from the expiry of their entry permit or the visa, after which they will be penalised AED100 per day. However, the extension when granted for the next 30 days will begin from the date of the previous entry permit’s expiry, according to the provisions of Article 77 of the Ministerial Decision No. 500 for 2008. Visitors can, before the end of the first extension, present a request to receive a second extension for 30 more days.

He added that the fees stipulated for extending the entry permits are AED600 per extension, noting that this decision does not include entry permits for those residing in GCC countries and the companions of the citizens of GCC countries and the special entry permits and the entry permits for a task (96 hours).