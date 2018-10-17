RAK Ruler views Zayed Humanitarian Foundation programmes

The RAK Ruler praised the support and attention given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to adopt and implement charitable and humanitarian campaigns, following in the footsteps of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Highness also praised the foundation’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to millions of people suffering around the world, noting that said efforts alongside of the UAE government's and other aid organisations were recognised locally and internationally.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr lauded the keenness of Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, for their efforts in implementing projects and programmes in the UAE, and in Ras al-Khaimah in particular, in areas of education, building and restoring mosques, hospitals, and other establishments.

The RAK Ruler also received a brief from the foundation director-general about its charity and humanitarian programmes, its activities inside and outside the country, and its future plans and efforts to cooperate with the relevant authorities.

Al Ameri hailed the reception by the RAK Ruler to the delegation and his interest in the foundation’s programmes and projects, noting that the meeting reinforces cooperation between the foundation and other charitable foundations in the Emirates.