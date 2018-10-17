Taiz youth express thanks to ERC with unique artwork

The event coincided with the World Food Day that takes place on 16th October every year.

The young volunteers formed human chains carrying food parcels from the Al Mahssab Mountains in Western Taiz until the targeted areas. The human chains, considered the longest in Yemen, were a demonstration against the siege by Houthi militias which Taiz has been suffering from for the past several years.

The ERC distributed 1,500 food parcels as well as basic goods to Yemeni families in Western Taiz that benefitted 10,500 Yemeni citizens, a majority of whom are women, children and the elderly.

The distribution of food parcels took place in the areas most affected by the Houthi siege.

Beneficiaries of the aid expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, which defied the obstacles to reach out to all the areas suffering from the dire humanitarian conditions.