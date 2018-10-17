MOCD launches “With Sign” service in Gitex

The initiative was revealed on Wednesday 17th October 2018 during the participation of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) during Gitex Technology Week hosted by Dubai from 14-18 October 2018, a gateway to innovative ideas and technical solutions that target the community's happiness. The launch was attended by a number of officials, senior management in the Ministry and representatives of media agencies.

“With Sign” is an innovative service launched by the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) through the internet under the theme “Towards an Open World with Sign Language” to target people of determination especially those who are suffering from hearing impairment, and communicate with the community members through text interpretation with sign language and a smart 3D character. The service can be used through the website of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD), contact us, Twitter and Facebook to integrate the people of determination who are suffering from hearing impairments in the community.

The announcement of the project in Gitex 2018 came after the pilot application of electronic interpretation services idea in the ministry’s website www.mocd.gov.ae which was highly appreciated and accepted by the people of determination especially the hearing impairment categories.

In this regard, Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Care & Rehabilitation Centers for People of Determination said: “The Ministry adopted the idea of the electronic interpreter in line with the pillars of the national policy for the empowerment of the people of determination and contributes to the enhancement of comprehensive inclusion. The initiative targeted 80% of the people of determination especially hearing impairment categories who cannot read what is in the electronic websites and social media pages.

Bin Sulaiman added that the project serves in more than one direction and provides innovative and developmental services that can serve the people of determination especially hearing impairment categories, noting that, the virtual interpretation services in the electronic websites comes in different sign languages; this service enables the hearing disabled categories to get acquainted to what is published in the electronic websites and is automatically translated by 3D personalities.

The virtual interpretation services of Facebook add the sign language feature to the concerned person through the website; and enables people of determination especially those suffering from hearing impairments to benefit from the information that is available on facebook and their right to receive knowledge and diverse science displayed on facebook with sign language, where it is automatically translated by using a 3D character on their computer.

The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) adopts innovative ideas and smart solutions like the sign electronic interpreter by using the service “contact us” to ensure the communication with people of determination especially hearing impairment categories like the other members of the community; the “contact us” feature can be found on the ministry’s website with sign language to give equal and just opportunities between people of determination and hearing impairment categories.

The idea also enables hearing impairment categories to ask questions through the website and record their messages through the computer’s camera to be translated by mind rockets translators. Additionally, he/she then receives the reply from the concerned institution and the translator sends the reply back to the hearing disabled categories with sign language.