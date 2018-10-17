Ministry of Finance organises interactive panel discussion on tech innovations

The session was organised on the sidelines of the ministry's participation in GITEX Technology Week.

Fatima Yousef Al Naqbi, CEO of Innovation at MoF, led the panel discussion that hosted executive heads of innovation in government entities and GITEX visitors. During the discussion, Al Naqbi compared the traditional method of implementing the financial system’s training scheme to the innovative system that the ministry is currently adopting.

Mariam Mohammad Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Management of Financial Resources, said, "The Ministry of Finance is committed to implementing innovation across various operations and creating an environment conducive to it by transforming innovation into institutional work and developing an integrated system of tools that complements the national innovation strategy."

During the session, a discussion was held on the traditional method adopted by the ministry to train federal government employees on financial systems annually, and discussed ways of improvement using the innovation toolkit, with the cooperation of relevant entities. In addition, a session with the customers of these services was held to discuss the practical steps needed at each stage, which led to the development of an innovative interactive e- training system.

The session also discussed the ministry's direction towards creating interactive training videos to train federal entities on the financial systems in an innovative manner that saves time and effort. The training videos covered three main topics, including the general ledger, the procurement system, bids and tenders, and monthly and annual closures.

An interactive dialogue was conducted on the ‘Ekterah’ system (Arabic for suggestion); an internal platform for the ministry’s employees to solicit and utilise input from employees.