Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation at Al Ain University

The ceremony, which saw 360 students graduate from the university's undergraduate and higher education programmes, was held yesterday at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by a number of ministers, representatives of diplomatic missions in the UAE, as well as members of the Board of Trustees and the Board of Deans.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the graduates and urged them to be a positive force in spreading the principles of tolerance, coexistence, prosperity, development and peace in society.

The Minister of Tolerance also handed out degree certificates to students from the faculties of engineering, pharmacy, law, education, humanities, social sciences, business and communications.

Speaking on the occasion, the University Chancellor Dr. Noor Atatreh said, "We are proud to graduate a new generation of educated young people. This achievement would not have been possible without the support and forward-looking vision of the wise leadership for the future."