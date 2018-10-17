Omar Al Olama: Youth’s curiosity in AI reflects their awareness of future requirements

Al Olama commended the graduation of 75 male and female students who completed a specialized training program from the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) developed in cooperation with Oracle. He explained that building a technologically advanced generation is a key direction for the Government of the UAE, which aims to enhance its leading position and role in employing technology to serve the community.

Al Olama added that AI and its modern technologies represent the main future tools for promoting a sustainable knowledge economy and comprehensive development. The Government of the UAE embraces and encourages all academic institutions to support their students, and enhance their knowledge, as well as their scientific and practical capabilities, to compete with future global trends.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, President and CEO of HCT, Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President of Business Applications at ECEMEA, Oracle, and Dr. Mohamed Baka, Chief Executive Officer at Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT).

The enrolled students received accredited certificates from Oracle for completing the program. The program is part of a training plan for 500 students who will be trained throughout the year to acquire basic skills in AI and modern technology, under a signed partnership agreement between HTC, represented by CERT and Oracle.

Cooperation between local educational institutes and international organisations

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of cooperation with Oracle, a global company specialised in modern technology, to prepare students for the future and enable them to learn modern technological skills, mainly AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain. He highlighted that this will contribute to further improving their abilities to invest these technologies in the future in the creation of ideas and solutions that support community development, and promote the UAE’s competitiveness in keeping pace with the changes and challenges of future careers.

Jobs of the future in AI technology

“The future is all about AI technology, Big Data, Blockchain, and IoT to create new ideas and solutions,” said Abdulrahman Al-Dhahiban, senior vice president of technology for the Middle East and North Africa at Oracle,” said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Senior Vice President for Technology at MEA, Oracle.