SLC launches Legislative Audit System at GITEX 2018

The launch of LAS took place on the sidelines of “GITEX Technology Week 2018” themed ‘Experience Future Urbanism, reflecting SLC’s commitment to the adoption of modern technology to enhance legislative audit. LAS is hoped to contribute to effective implementation by the government entities of legislation, with the ultimate goal of achieving 100 percent legislative compliance rate by 2021.

Dr. Belaisha Al Ketbi, Director of the Legislative Audit Directorate, SLC, pointed out that the launch of the Legislative Audit System highlights that the SLC’s Legislative Audit Directorate is committed to developing effective legislative audit tools and mechanisms to ensure proper implementation of legislation by local government entities. This is in line with the Dubai Plan 2021, which aims to create a leading, transparent, and reliable government that ensures fair and reliable implementation of legislation to bring happiness to the people and rise up to future challenges. Dr. Belaisha pointed out that LAS is a leap forward towards creating an effective legislative audit process that will ensure proper implementation of legislation, with a view to transforming Dubai into a smart city of the future that is 10 years ahead of the world's cities, in implementation of the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Khalid Al Suwaidi, Head of the SLC Information Technology Section, said: “The significance of LAS lies in its role as an integrated platform that manages legislative audit in Dubai Government entities based on smart electronic systems designed to work in synergy to contribute to Dubai’s smart infrastructure that supports economic and social development along the journey to smart transformation.

It’s noteworthy that GITEX Technology Week 2018 has witnessed the launch of a number of smart legislative services and innovations; in addition to the newly launched Legislative Audit System (LAS), and that the SLC has rolled out its redesigned and optimised Dubai Legislation Portal, which features an advanced electronic search engine that operates on a comprehensive database of all legislation issued in the Emirate of Dubai between 1961 and 2018. The portal content will be regularly updated upon releasing new issues of the Government of Dubai Official Gazette.