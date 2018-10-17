UAE embassy organises symposium on tolerance in Khartoum

Speaking at the symposium were Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, prominent media expert Professor Ali Shummo and Dr. Abdullah Juma Al Haj, an Emirati academic and former diplomat.

Ambassador Al Junaibi said the UAE had come a long way in instilling various values, including the value of tolerance. He attributed the successes made by the UAE to its approach of investing in human resources.

He emphasised that the world must come as one in the face of those who support terrorism and extremism.

Shummo lauded the UAE as a role model for tolerance. Al Haj highlighted the UAE's clear approach of centrism and moderation.

Present were a number of Sudanese ministers, senior officials and intellectuals, as well heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Sudan.