MoHRE minister meets with Bahraini Ambassador

  • Tuesday 16, October 2018 in 9:39 PM
  • Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation
    Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), has met with Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahraini Ambassador to the UAE.
During the meeting, held at the ministry, they discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries in the light of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
 
The parties also reviewed mutual coordination and cooperation in the labour and exchange of expertise fields to the best interest of the two countries and GCC Common Market.
 
Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations at the ministry, attended the meeting.