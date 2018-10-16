MoHRE minister meets with Bahraini Ambassador

During the meeting, held at the ministry, they discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries in the light of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

The parties also reviewed mutual coordination and cooperation in the labour and exchange of expertise fields to the best interest of the two countries and GCC Common Market.

Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations at the ministry, attended the meeting.