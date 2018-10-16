UAE has pivotal role as a peacemaker: FNC Speaker tells IPU General Assembly

"If we are discussing the drivers of peace and development, it is essential to end issues of occupation through fair, comprehensive and peaceful settlements for the conflicts including the Iranian occupation of the three Emirati islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Moussa, and our central question, the Palestinian cause," she said in a speech during the activities of the 139th IPU General Assembly, attended by 700 Parliamentarians from all over the world including 43 speakers of parliaments to discuss multiple subjects including human rights, regional and international conflicts and crises, combatting terrorism and extremism, sustainable development goals and migration.

She highlighted the historical Emirati commitment to support the UNRWA and its humanitarian work and supporting the Palestinian people ''Iran is undermining the security of the region by spreading chaos, violence and sectarianism. It is even interfering in Yemen,'' she said, adding that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were targeted by ballistic missiles fired by Houthi rebels.

She noted that the region’s security is linked to Saudi Arabia’s security, and the UAE movement is part of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to eliminate the Houthi coup and deter Iranian interference.

She stressed that it is important to differentiate between the actions of armed and illegitimate groups that commit serious violations and crimes in Yemen such as the Houthis, and between the legal procedures of the Arab Coalition that was formed as per the request of the legitimate Yemeni government and the move to restore stability through well-studied steps that take into consideration the humanitarian aspects in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

"We are gathered here today to discuss a vital topic which connects three important variables which are parliaments, peace and development, and the age of innovation and technological change. The digital revolution had a great role in international economic development, and the new revolution, which is the knowledge revolution, will have an immense impact and provide many opportunities, but it could also create new limits and ceilings which we did not realise before and which make some of our laws inadequate," the FNC Speaker said to the assembled parliamentarians.

She said that the UAE is making in hope, investing in opportunities, empowering youth and women and promoting the capacities of populations who could benefit from the era of innovation and build happy and tolerant communities that establish stable countries which would play a positive role that reinforces peace and contribute to a safe world.

She said that as always, the UAE is still carrying an important responsibility towards the Arab region and the world in creating hope, investing opportunities, empowering the youth and women, and strengthening the peoples’ abilities to benefit from the age of innovation, while establishing ambitious, happy, and tolerant communities that make for stable countries, performing a positive role which strengthens peace for a safer world. From the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and the Ministry for Artificial Intelligence to the Councils of Scientists and Smart Governments, there is a tireless effort from them to ensure technological development and advancement and achieve maximum benefit from it.

