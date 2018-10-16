Saif bin Zayed Visits GITEX Technology Week

Lt. Sheikh Saif toured the venue and viewed the exhibits of ministries, governmental entities and private companies in fields of Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, robotics, cloud computing, 5G, emerging technologies and the latest technologies and smart services provided by the participating companies.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed stopped at several booths and pavilions of entities and established global companies specialised in informatics and technologies from over than 100 countries including the UAE.

Lt. Sheikh Saif was briefed by officials and pavilion managers about technological programmes implemented in the fields of smart cities, security, AI and emerging technologies.