Mohammed bin Rashid receives Romanian PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, also attended the reception.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Dancila's visit while stressing the UAE's keenness on developing ties with Romania. The parties reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Romania and ways to enhance them in joint fields. Romanian prime minister emphasised her country's desire to boost cooperation in various domains. She also wished that relations would witness more development and progress.

She praised UAE's pioneering stature at the regional and global arenas, and confirmed her country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Present at the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Dr. Anwar bin Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, along with senior officials representing the two countries.