Mohammed bin Rashid is pioneer of inspiration and development: Hazza bin Zayed

Sheikh Hazza said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is pioneer of inspiration and development, and this platform confirms that science and knowledge are the gateway to the renaissance of civilisation. He pointed out the great and influential results of the initiative in building minds of future generations.

"Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid makes the difference again, to emphasise that knowledge and science are the gateway to the revival of civilisation and the advancement of Arab students towards future prospects. The Madrasa initiative, which includes 5,000 Arabic educational videos, is a leading step of inspiration and development and will have a great impact on building minds of generations," Sheikh Hazza noted.

The revolutionary new project has been launched under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI. The platform offers Arabic educational videos on subjects including science and mathematics and targets all levels of school students from kindergarten to grade 12.

The project provides online educational materials in Arabic at no charge to over 50 million Arab students around the world.