ERC inaugurates artesian well project in Al Jadeed, Yemen

The new well, which is part of UAE Water Aid, aims to provide clean water to more than 7,000 Yemenis everyday.

The inauguration was attended by Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen; Mohammed Rashid Al Qamzi, ERC Representative in Red Sea Coast of Yemen; and a number of Yemeni officials and citizens.

An ERC delegation led by Al Kaabi viewed the work progress of the project, and explored the needs of citizens in different areas to help them overcome their current dire conditions.

Al Kaabi re-affirmed the ERC's keenness to follow up the implementation of the project on time and hailed the level of achievement.

He highlighted the fact that the drinking water project is contributing to the strengthening of the ERC’s efforts in combatting cholera and eliminating the transmission of contagious diseases on the Red Sea Coast. This has had a positive impact on the stability of Yemeni families and reduced their suffering due to the scarcity of water.