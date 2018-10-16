Mohammed bin Rashid launches ‘Madrasa’, largest free Arabic e-learning platform

The platform offers 5,000 Arabic educational videos on subjects including science and mathematics and targets all levels of school students from kindergarten to grade 12.

The project provides educational materials in Arabic online at no charge to over 50 million Arab students around the world.

Announcing the initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Building a better future for our region starts in the classroom and e-learning can bridge the knowledge gap in the Arab world. Technology can offer millions of Arab students the opportunity to develop their scientific capabilities. We aspire to provide a world-class education to every Arab child."

"The project contributes to improving the quality of education in the Arab world, and I call on all those who have the ability to do so to launch similar initiatives," His Highness added.

Inviting all Arab students to use the Madrasa platform, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed noted, "My message to Arab students is: Education is your future and your weapon to navigate life."

The Madrasa e-learning platform is the first outcome of the Translation Challenge initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in 2017, with the aim of providing tens of millions of students in the Arab world with easy access to advanced, engaging and accurate audiovisual educational materials in Arabic.

Madrasa is a culmination of hundreds of thousands of hours of hard work put in by translators, proofreaders, designers, technicians, and voice-over artists who volunteered for the Translation Challenge.

The challenge aims to provide free education to students, complementing the existing school system, enhancing educational content available in the Arab world, and empowering future generations to utilise their knowledge to contribute to an enlightened society.

The project stems from the vision of Dubai's Ruler to foster education in the Arab world, ultimately bridging the gap in the quality of education provided across Arab nations and enhancing the overall levels of knowledge among their populations.

In addition, the e-learning platform develops the educational system by establishing the ‘School of the Future’ concept. Viewing education as a flexible system that constantly evolves to keep pace with the latest trends and scientific developments, the platform also promotes the decentralisation of education – the cornerstone of building a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation that empowers a new generation of Arab scientists, innovators, and engineers.

In the future, Madrasa will further enrich its content with new educational courses on subjects including Arabic language, computer science, engineering, programming, artificial intelligence, and space science. The platform will also build synergies with relevant leading institutions to advance education on a regional and global level.

Madrasa’s minimal technical requirements and compatibility with the most common operating systems, enable users to access its free content across various electronic devices. The platform also features a variety of data storage solutions and search filters, allowing students to select information relevant to their level of knowledge.

Madrasa seeks to motivate Arab students to study scientific materials outside their regular school lessons by providing engaging and challenging content that encourages continuous self-learning, sourced and localised in line with the highest standards and international curricula. It also develops the learning capabilities of users, enhances their competitiveness and creativity, and sparks their scientific curiosity.