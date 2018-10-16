Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, discusses ties

The meeting comes as part of UAE defence delegation visit to India, where the two sides explored prospects of boosting coordination. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Minister Al Bowardi re-affirmed the strong ties between the UAE and India, and expressed his hope to strengthen them.

For her part, Indian Defence Minister welcomed the visit of Al Bowardi and praised the strong relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides.