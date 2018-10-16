UAE is keen to promote food security, sustainable development: Mattar Al Shamsi

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the occasion of opening the first International Festival of Jordanian dates in Amman from 21st - 23rd October, 2018, Al Shamsi said that festival is part of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and follow-up of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and as part of 'Year of Zayed 2018'.

He also highlighted the efforts of Sheikh Khalifa Award which works to develop the date palm sector in Jordan by organising the festival.

Ambassador Al Shamsi also reiterated the depth of relations between the two brotherly peoples. He pointed out to the significant development witnessed by the Jordanian date palm sector, especially Medjool Dates, as Jordan accounts for about 14 percent of world production.

Al Shamsi also expressed his pleasure to work together with Jordan to develop the date palm sector, and appreciated the role of all partners in making the festival a success.

The festival is also organised in cooperation with Jordan's Ministry of Agriculture; Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN; Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development; International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas; Date Palm Global Network; International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture; Jordan Dates Association; UAE's Date Palm Friends Society; and the UAE's Embassy in Jordan.