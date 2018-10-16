National Ambulance connects communications with MoI command centre

The new software will allow for improved emergency call management, reduce response times to emergency situations and provide closer links with other emergency service providers. The announcement, made during GITEX 2018 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre, aims to utilise the latest technology to enhance the service provided to the community in the Northern Emirates and comes in line with the country’s approach in adopting the latest technologies and smart solutions in service provision.

Hussein Al Harthi, Chairman of National Ambulance, said: "This initiative we are announcing at GITEX Technology Week, comes in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to improve emergency response rates by following the highest standards and utilising the latest technology. The use of smart technologies not only means we are better connected to the community, but also with our Ministry of Interior partners across the emergency sector, and supports our commitment to save more lives."

The new system will also enable National Ambulance to better integrate and coordinate with other emergency services through improved efficiencies, such as mobilising emergency resources, direct electronic connection with other frontline emergency service providers under the ministry, such as Civil Defence and the Police. As a result, National Ambulance will be able to receive and send call information through the Call Management System, where all strategic partners will be able to electronically communicate and respond to incidents and emergencies at the same time, thus enhancing the chances of saving more lives within the communities they serve across the UAE.

National Ambulance provides emergency pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and smart application. Its primary task is to handle public medical emergency response and provide high standards of emergency pre-hospital care to citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah.