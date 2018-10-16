FANR showcases its innovative e-services during GITEX 2018

FANR presented a number of electronic services that aim to expedite and facilitate the regulatory services it provides to licensees and the public as well as raise awareness about FANR’s mission as a nuclear regulatory body.

The e-services include FANR’s E-licensing application which has a number of features that allow its licensees to apply, renew and amend licenses, as well as submit dose records, manage inventory, view inspection report results.

In addition, the exhibition also showcased the FANR’s Emergency Management System (FEMS) which is a system built to support the emergency response operation when the Emergency Operations Centre is fully activated in case of any nuclear or radiological emergency that might occur.

FANR also introduced its first Virtual Reality experience which aims to educate and train individuals on scenarios designed to cover inspection activities of nuclear and medical industries, emergency preparedness and environmental protection.

Hamad Al Zaabi, Director of the Information & Communications Technology at FANR said, “the innovative IT solutions developed by FANR showcase our commitment to providing easy-to-use services and making sure that we raise awareness about FANR’s regulatory activities to the public, which is in line with FANR’s mission and mandate”.

Other electronic services that were also presented by FANR include FANR Mobile Application, the No Objection note and the Radiation Monitoring Network which monitors and receives live data from radiation detection stations across the UAE.