President’s initiatives committee signs agreement to construct waste treatment plant in UAQ

The agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court by Saif Mohammed Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for the Sustainable Communities Sector, and representatives of N.V Besix S.A, T.G Eco Holding, and Green Revenires from the United Kingdom, U.K., with the attendance of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General Director of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi.

The 40-hectare plant, which is expected to begin operating in the second quarter of 2020, is located in Al Madfaq, which is around 20 kilometres, km, north of Umm Al Quwain and 2.5 km west of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

The plant, which will cost AED132 million to construct, will utilise the latest technologies to produce alternative fuel from solid waste, and the committee will pay for 50 of the project’s cost.

The plant will have a maximum daily processing capacity of 1,800 tonnes of solid waste, which will be used to produce alternative fuel.

During the signing, Al Zeyoudi said that the project is in line with the country’s sustainable development goals, as well as the goals of the National Agenda of the UAE Government 2021 to treat 75 percent of solid municipal waste using alternative methods instead of dumping in landfills, through utilising the latest international environmentally-friendly technologies, in light of the challenges facing the world, most notably population and economic growth and changing patterns of production and consumption, which have led to more waste and the growing use of landfills.

He added that the project is the first of its kind in the country and aims to treat solid waste from Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, to provide alternative energy for cement factories that normally rely on coal.

The current year also witnessed the signing of an agreement between the committee and the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department and the Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning, to deliver their solid waste to the plant.