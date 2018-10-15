UAE presents sustainable development experience at IPU meetings

The division, which included FNC members Jamal Mohammed Al Hay and Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Muttawa, stressed its views on the monitoring and legislative role of parliaments, as well as the role of parliamentary diplomacy in improving the commercial businesses environment, encouraging investment, promoting trade, and creating a knowledge-based economy.

The delegation also highlighted the key role of parliaments in reinforcing the cooperation and coordination between local parliaments and regional and international organisations, to exchange knowledge, expertise and practices, as well as to monitor developments, through the formation of specialist sustainable development committees.

Al Hay stated that the UAE is a leader and a model to follow in the areas of sustainable development and investment, as it is a driving force for growth and development while noting the National Innovation Strategy and the formation of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Council.