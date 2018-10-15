Al Bowardi receives France's Military Chief

During the meeting, Al Bowardi and Lecointre explored ways of boosting relations between the UAE and France, especially in the military and defence fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

The two sides also re-affirmed the strong relations between the two countries and their keenness to strengthen cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence; Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE; as well as senior officials and the delegation accompanying the guest.