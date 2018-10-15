UAE Space Agency joins International Space Education Board

The UAE’s representation will provide the first regional input to the group’s objectives of increasing literacy in space and related STEM fields, as well as supporting the development of skills that will be required by future space programmes.

The UAE Space Agency collaboration include support for ISEB activities and exchange cooperation with other organisations interested in space field.

Commenting on the UAE's joining the International Space Board, Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, UAE Space Agency’s Director-General, said, "Our new status as a member of ISEB represents the UAE Space Agency’s deeply-held priorities of student engagement, youth outreach and capacity development. These are among the most important areas of activity for both established and emerging space sectors alike."

"We look forward to close collaboration with our counterparts around the world to develop new programmes that will advance global opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow’s space sector," he added.